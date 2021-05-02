American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

American River Bankshares has raised its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American River Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American River Bankshares to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

AMRB opened at $19.73 on Friday. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American River Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

