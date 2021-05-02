Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Underweight”

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $200.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.10.

Shares of AMGN opened at $239.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.07. The firm has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

