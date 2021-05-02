Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Shares Sold by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 53.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,816 shares during the quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 61,653 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 130.2% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 218,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 123,626 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:DIVO opened at $35.26 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.