Analysts Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $449.55 Million

Brokerages expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to post sales of $449.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $482.90 million and the lowest is $428.50 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $413.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million.

CMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,007. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $70.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.