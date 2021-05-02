Analysts Anticipate Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.67. Dine Brands Global posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $5.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CL King raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

In other Dine Brands Global news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $196,314.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,002.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIN traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,626. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $98.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.85.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

