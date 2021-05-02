Analysts Anticipate Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.18. Electronic Arts posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,498 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 25,976 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $4.26 on Tuesday, hitting $142.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,719. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

