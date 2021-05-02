Analysts Anticipate Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Globant posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Globant.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.05 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLOB. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.89.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.18. 139,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.89 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $244.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.28 and its 200 day moving average is $206.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Globant by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Globant by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after buying an additional 18,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Globant by 79.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.