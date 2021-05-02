Analysts Anticipate PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $743.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to announce sales of $743.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $731.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $755.74 million. PAE reported sales of $617.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $787.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.66 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of PAE in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in PAE in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PAE by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 62,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PAE during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,057. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02. PAE has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.84 million, a P/E ratio of 128.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

About PAE

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

