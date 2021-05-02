Analysts Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Post $2.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will report earnings of $2.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $2.21. Rockwell Automation posted earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.93.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $1,402,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK traded down $3.51 on Friday, reaching $264.26. The company had a trading volume of 613,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,584. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.83 and its 200-day moving average is $253.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $177.80 and a 52 week high of $275.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

