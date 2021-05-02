Analysts Expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to Post $0.66 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Belden reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. HM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of BDC traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.28. 325,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,364. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. Belden has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $54.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

