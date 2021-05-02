Analysts Expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.67. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $49,742,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,198,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 214,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $14,619,641.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,086,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,379,561 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after purchasing an additional 792,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $46,303,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,071,000 after acquiring an additional 572,291 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $175,981,000 after acquiring an additional 244,503 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 263.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,545 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after acquiring an additional 206,260 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

