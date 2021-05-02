Analysts Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Post Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will post $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.88 and the highest is $3.14. PerkinElmer posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 352.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $9.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $129.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $85.71 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.44 and a 200-day moving average of $136.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.