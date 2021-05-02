Analysts Expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will announce sales of $5.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.18 billion and the highest is $5.56 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $22.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.38 billion to $22.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.51 billion to $26.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,237,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,921,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

