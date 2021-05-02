Analysts Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $858.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to announce sales of $858.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $902.84 million and the lowest is $755.00 million. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $3.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,063,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 489,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPR stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,991. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

