Analysts Set Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target at $4.03

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 74,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,394. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

