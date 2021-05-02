Analysts Set ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Target Price at €547.82

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €547.82 ($644.49).

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

ASML Company Profile

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.