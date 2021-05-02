Analysts Set WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target at $13.60

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of WHF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 56,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,306. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $316.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.38.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million. Research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth $150,000.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

