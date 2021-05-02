Analyzing National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) and Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI)

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) and Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

National Research has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for National Research and Inhibitor Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of National Research shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Research and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Research 28.79% 87.53% 32.09% Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -405.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Research and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Research $127.98 million 10.19 $32.41 million N/A N/A Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Summary

National Research beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations. The company was founded by Michael D. Hays in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. It engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

