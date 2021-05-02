Anchor 24-Hour Volume Tops $18,453.00 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.11 million and approximately $18,453.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anchor has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00069816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00069779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.19 or 0.00854725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00096232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00047676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,881.12 or 0.08598790 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

