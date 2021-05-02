Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Andritz stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. Andritz has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Andritz will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

