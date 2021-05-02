Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.
Shares of Andritz stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. Andritz has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.67.
Andritz Company Profile
Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.
