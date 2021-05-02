Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Declares $0.45 Annual Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.447 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has decreased its dividend by 86.1% over the last three years.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

BUD opened at $70.96 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.78, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.89.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BUD. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.