Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Holdings Raised by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,156 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,852 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of BUD opened at $70.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $72.41. The company has a market cap of $143.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.78, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.29%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

