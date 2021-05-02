Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will report earnings of $2.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $2.17. AON posted earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $10.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AON by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $12.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,096,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,418. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. AON has a twelve month low of $169.29 and a twelve month high of $254.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.