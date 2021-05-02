Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.02. Aphria reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aphria.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.01 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APHA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aphria in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.03.

NASDAQ:APHA opened at $15.38 on Friday. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 2.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Aphria in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria during the first quarter worth about $185,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

