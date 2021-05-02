AppCoins (APPC) Tops One Day Volume of $1.94 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. AppCoins has a market cap of $56.35 million and $1.94 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00069671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $479.76 or 0.00849005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00097159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.38 or 0.08680831 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

APPC is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,321,974 coins and its circulating supply is 245,321,973 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

