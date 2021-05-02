Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,944 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $132.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.97. The stock has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

