Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1,018.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 113,827 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $132.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

