Applied Research Investments LLC Buys 1,185 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises approximately 1.8% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,181 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.71.

Shares of RMD stock traded down $19.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,241. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.45. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

