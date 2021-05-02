Applied Research Investments LLC Has $535,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Applied Research Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 654.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,183,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,483,000 after acquiring an additional 69,437 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $603,455.12. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

ACN traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $289.97. 1,969,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,266. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.22 and its 200-day moving average is $255.81. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $174.94 and a 12 month high of $293.28. The company has a market cap of $184.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

