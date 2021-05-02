Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insider Riccardo Perfetti Sells 2,560 Shares

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 2,560 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $47,078.40.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 200 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $3,422.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $8,477.80.

On Friday, March 26th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $9,151.20.

On Monday, March 15th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $9,118.65.

On Friday, March 12th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $9,011.70.

On Thursday, February 25th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $30,044.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $10,155.60.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $34,693.05.

On Monday, February 1st, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $36,938.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APLT opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

