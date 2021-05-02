Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $501.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

APTO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

