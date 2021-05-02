Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $501.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

APTO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Earnings History for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit