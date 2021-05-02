APYSwap Price Reaches $2.52 on Exchanges (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded up 35.4% against the dollar. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $19.01 million and $3.42 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $2.52 or 0.00004429 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00064693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.10 or 0.00281867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.91 or 0.01128362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.58 or 0.00743991 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00026310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,846.34 or 1.00082101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,556,080 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars.

