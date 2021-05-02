Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

ARMK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.46.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $38.87 on Thursday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 125,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aramark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Aramark by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 129,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 81,285 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Aramark by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Aramark by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 312,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

