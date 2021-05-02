Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

ABR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of ABR stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,631. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.06%.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

