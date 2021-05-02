Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88 billion-$2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

NYSE:ACA traded down $3.92 on Friday, hitting $60.29. The stock had a trading volume of 504,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,826. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.85. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACA. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Arcosa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

