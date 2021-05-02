Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Shares Gap Down to $64.21

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.21, but opened at $60.80. Arcosa shares last traded at $59.56, with a volume of 1,362 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACA. Sidoti cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.85.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,023,000 after buying an additional 268,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,465,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

