Ardelyx Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 8,184 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 671% compared to the average volume of 1,062 call options.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,922,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 164,447 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 734,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 672,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

ARDX stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $721.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.02. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. Research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

