Arepacoin Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $133,378.24 and $62.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

AREPA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,158,320 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.