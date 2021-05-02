Argent Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $186.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.68 billion, a PE ratio of -116.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

