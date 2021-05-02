Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 482 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,018 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,241,000 after buying an additional 1,391,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,945,000 after buying an additional 1,822,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,818,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,175,000 after buying an additional 621,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,517,000 after buying an additional 265,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after buying an additional 1,629,634 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

