Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $153.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $155.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

