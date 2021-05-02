Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 1,018 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $103.07 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

