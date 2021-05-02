Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $122.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.15. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

