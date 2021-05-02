Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $165.00 at Truist Securities

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock’s previous close.

AJG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $144.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.20 and a 200 day moving average of $120.26.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after buying an additional 1,823,569 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 438,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,198,000 after buying an additional 260,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,330,000 after buying an additional 245,029 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

