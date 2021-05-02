Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Citigroup

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 24,593 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $1,375,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

