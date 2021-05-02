Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $229.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABG. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.89.

ABG stock opened at $198.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $233.58.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

