Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 568.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,673 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $192,181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Garmin by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after acquiring an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,676,000 after acquiring an additional 375,379 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,775,000 after acquiring an additional 258,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7,490.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $137.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.62. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $142.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

