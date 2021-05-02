Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 86,316 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 198.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,316 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $9,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the first quarter valued at about $649,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Atkore during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Atkore by 633.3% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATKR shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Atkore stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

