Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 479.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,484 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,095,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after buying an additional 552,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,476,000 after buying an additional 463,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ecolab by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after acquiring an additional 361,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 880,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after acquiring an additional 340,782 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $224.12 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.74, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

