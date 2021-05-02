Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €19.80 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €19.80 ($23.29) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.45 ($19.35).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1-year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

